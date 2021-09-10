SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana Works Executive Director Tony Waterson said that they have not yet seen a large increase in the number of people locally seeking jobs or training at WorkOne since the end of the additional federal pandemic jobless benefits Sept. 6.
Waterson noted that when the state temporarily discontinued federal pandemic unemployment benefits earlier in the year there was an increase in the number of people seeking jobs and he hopes to see that in the coming weeks.
“We certainly saw an increase in traffic into our WorkOne center, but we also heard from employers that they saw an increase in applicants to open positions. We’re too early from Sept. 6 to now to see that but we’re certainly optimistic that we will,” he said.
Though the end of this aid might push some individuals to start seeking a job, Waterson and Uric Dufrene, a finance professor at Indiana University Southeast, pointed out other reasons people might not be looking for work.
“I think [the end of benefits] will have an impact; it’s not going to be the full solution because there are other issues involved with labor scarcity,” Dufrene said, “One is, some people have simply exited the labor force.”
There have been higher numbers of people retiring than what was typical before the pandemic, according to Dufrene, which means that there are less people available to go back into the workforce.
Waterson noted that the stock market is doing well, which might be one reason that people are feeling more confident retiring, having looked at their retirement funds and 401(k)s.
Another factor that would prevent people from entering the workforce at the loss of these benefits, according to Dufrene, is child care. With COVID-19 causing students to quarantine or do E-learning, parents are needing to stay home with their children or find child care.
While affording child care might be a limitation for some parents, Waterson pointed out that being able to find child care is another factor that can prevent them being able to work.
“There’s just less child care facilities. We’re not training enough child care workers, we’re not paying them enough,” Waterson said, referencing an article he read in the Courier-Journal.
As businesses have faced the shortage in labor even before the pandemic, many have adapted and figured out how to increase productivity. Dufrene said that the gap between the number of employees and gross domestic product has gotten wider each recession since 1990, and it is more pronounced now because of technology.
What this means for individuals now searching for jobs is that a lot of available positions require education and/or training.
“This is where I think it’s very important that employers [and communities] also, where possible...make investments in training. Make investments in taking an employee that may not have the skills and getting them to the level where they need to be,” Dufrene said.
Partnering with training providers and listening to the skill necessities of businesses is where WorkOne specializes. It helps to get individuals into its five target sectors of transportation and logistics, manufacturing, health care, construction and business services by offering occupational skills and technology training.
“The demand for workers is still high. If someone wants to work, wants to get into a career or career path we can help them do that,” Waterson said.
In WorkOne’s last program year, Waterson said that the individuals they helped employ made on average a little over $20 an hour in their jobs.
Dufrene said that there has been an increase in wages both locally and nationally, and Southern Indiana saw its highest increase in wages since the history of the data series, which goes back to 2001.
“Employers need to offer higher wages in order...to get people to come back to work. It’s working in some cases, but in other cases they’re still having challenges filling these vacant positions,” Dufrene said.
