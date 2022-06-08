NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane announced no charges will be filed in the March 31 double shooting that left one man injured and another dead.
Killed in the altercation that took place at 1820 Conservative St. in New Albany, was Russell L. Smith Jr. Also shot was Mareece Harris, who survived a gunshot wound to the back.
The incident occurred at the residence of Tear Seymour.
“After a thorough investigation, we have determined there is no basis to file charges against Mr. Harris,” Lane said. “This was an act of self-defense. Mr. Harris became involved in the argument between Mr. Smith and Ms. Seymour when Mr. Smith pointed a gun at Ms. Seymour. We believe Harris was attempting to defuse the situation.”
Police determined Smith came to the home armed with a gun and began arguing with Seymour. Harris was also at the residence and told police when Smith pointed the gun at Seymour he intervened in an attempt to disarm him.
Harris said during the struggle for the handgun he was shot one time in the back and Smith was shot twice in the abdomen.
When police arrived following a 911 call, they saw Harris lying on his back near the front door with a gun next to him. In the back of the residence they encountered Seymour, who was holding Smith’s head.
Smith was unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.
“This situation had a tragic ending that didn’t have to happen,” Lane said. “Guns and heated emotions never mix well. Not only is a man now dead, but his children are without their father for the rest of their lives.”
