NEW ALBANY — Floyd County prosecutors say a woman who fatally shot her boyfriend at a New Albany home Sunday was acting in self-defense; no charges will be filed.
Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of Erni Avenue around 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. There, they found 42-year-old John Anthony Robertson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
A woman at the home, later determined to have fired the shots as Robertson assaulted her and a juvenile, was transported to the hospital with injuries but is recovering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.