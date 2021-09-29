CLARK COUNTY — Raises for government employees were discussed by the Clark County Council on Wednesday as a part of its budget workshop, though no final decisions were made.
The raises are an important aspect of the budget for the council because they were unable to provide them last year due to the pandemic.
“I know that the employees are all overworked and feel very underpaid,” the chief deputy auditor, Jessica Huffman, said at the meeting.
When discussing what kind of raises to give, the council considered the fact that it needed to be an amount that could be maintained in the following years.
Some departments had asked for a specific raise percent or amount in their budget requests and others did not, which led the council members to discuss if the raises should be approved as requested or if they should be made equal across the board to establish fairness.
Council members debated whether they should give raises based on a percentage or a number. The downside of a percentage raise that was mentioned during the meeting was that it would have a larger benefit to those that are already getting paid a higher salary.
The council also discussed raising full-time salaries to at least $31,200 for the following year, which would equate to over $16 an hour.
“We’re bringing up people who are under $30,000, and try and get their salaries up above that because it’s not even close to being where we need to be,” council member Kevin Vissing said at the meeting.
The council threw around numbers and percentages in the meeting, but ultimately decided that they would have to meet again on Monday to continue the conversation from square one.
A request for bonuses from the sheriff’s office was also discussed at the meeting. The office requested a $3,000 bonus for the employees that worked during the pandemic in 2020. The bonus would be a one-time stipend and would only apply to those who were essential employees and are still employed by the office.
