NEW ALBANY — Testimony given during the second day of sentencing in a fatal Floyd County OWI case shows the defendant’s co-workers had been on the phone with her moments before the crash, and possibly during it.
Taylor Barefoot, 32, pleaded guilty last month to three level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Taylor Cole, 21; Leah Onstott-Dunn, 22; Cole’s 3-year-old son Braxton and her unborn baby.
Evidence brought up in the first day of sentencing Thursday shows Barefoot had been at a work party in Jeffersonville hosted by Sazerac’s Northwest Ordinance Distribution of New Albany. While on the way to her Louisville home after the party, Barefoot started driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 south. In total she drove more than three miles going the wrong way before the fatal collision on Interstate 265 near New Albany.
At the start of court proceedings Friday, Anna Wissel, the state’s 11th witness and a former Sazerac employee who had helped organize party, testified via internet.
She said that while at the party, she had observed Barefoot “visibly intoxicated...she was just loose,” Wissel said; two other witnesses at the party had testified Thursday that she had seemed “totally normal.”
Wissel said that Barefoot had asked for a ride from another person early in the night, so they were surprised when they found she had left on her own without her coat.
While still cleaning up after the party, colleagues got Barefoot on the phone. Wissel testified she heard another co-worker saying “pull over, we’ll find you, we’ll come get you,” she said, adding that she then thought she heard Barefoot moaning “Oh God.”
The group drove to Barefoot’s home to see if she was there, then on the way home they saw a crash in Indiana they believed could have been their colleague.
Dr. Sheila Arnold, a forensic toxicologist with the Indiana State Department of Toxicology, testified that Barefoot’s .30 blood alcohol content was enough to cause serious impairment in driving, especially if she had been on the phone. On questioning, she said that an experienced drinker could reach a level of tolerance to hide signs of intoxication, but that impairment cannot be improved with tolerance.
Three of the four people in the car Barefoot hit head-on, including one who was pregnant, died within two hours of the crash. Barefoot was hospitalized for about two weeks with serious injuries. But, before going home from the hospital, she had arranged for a six-month stay at a long-term addiction treatment facility in Alabama.
The woman who operates the Alabama treatment center testified that when Barefoot arrived, she had never seen a person so full of guilt and shame for what had happened. Barefoot’s father and husband also testified, saying she had always worked hard, always working to be a good person and help others, and that the situation was crushing her.
“I don’t expect anybody to forgive her for what she did, I just hope one day she can forgive herself,” her father said on the stand.
Barefoot’s husband spoke of her strong bond with their 2-year-old daughter and said that she has always been a great mother. Alcohol was never part of that, he said. Other mitigating factors introduced by the defense in the second part of Friday’s hearing included that Barefoot has no criminal history, has a high school and college degree and a strong work ethic.
It also included that she is in multiple programs to help with what has been called her addiction.
But Carla McDonough, Taylor Cole’s mother and Braxton’s grandmother, said after the Friday hearing that she doesn’t want to hear about whether Barefoot is a good person or what she’s gone through.
“It was heart-wrenching to hear them talk her up and how great she’s a wonderful mother and how she was gone for six months from her child,” McDonough said. “I’m gone forever from my child and my grandson and the unborn child I’ll never know.”
She also said she doesn’t know that they’re ready to accept anyone’s apology for what happened.
“Right now we’re angry, we’re hurt and we’re not able to accept their apology. We’re not able to forgive,” she said.
McDonough said that for the defense to request probation without time served “is a slap to our face...,” she said, adding that “ Twenty-eight years, if that’s what she gets, is nothing compared to what [the family has lost.]”
Although initially set for two days, the sentencing hearing will continue to a third day April 19, when Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody will receive statements from family and hear closing arguments. He couldn’t say Friday whether there would be a decision immediately after the closing arguments.
“I do not intend to rush a sentence,” Cody said. “I have to be certain in my mind I’m not making a hasty decision.”
