NEW ALBANY — Police do not suspect foul play in the death of a man found during a New Albany fire the day after Christmas, however the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The New Albany Fire Department responded around 11 a.m. to a fire on Corydon Pike in New Albany which had started in a small shed and moved to the main house. Crews found inside the shed the body of an adult male who has not been identified.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Monday according to fire investigators, the man, believed to be a friend of the homeowner, died as a result of the fire. His identity is pending DNA results taken during an autopsy last week.
Bailey said while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it’s trending toward being electrical in nature.
