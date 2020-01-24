CLARK COUNTY — There were no injuries Thursday after a chimney fire damaged a home in Clark County.
New Washington Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief William Bower said crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Indiana 62 near Lakeside Thursday, after the homeowner reported the fire.
On scene, he said it took about three minutes to put out the flames, but due to the age of the house and the unique roofing pattern — with both a wooden and metal layer — they stayed at the site for three to four more hours to ensure there was no other fire which could extend into the home further.
Although there wasn't a lot of damage, Bower said crews did have to shut off power at the home. He reminded property owners to get annual chimney cleanings, to prevent creosote buildup which could lead to fires.
