JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man was arrested early Sunday after police say he hit an Indiana State Trooper's car while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a news release, Wendell L. Moore, 31, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after police say he ran into the car of ISP Trooper Justin Mears, who had been stopped on the side of the road near 10th Street with emergency lights on.
The release states that around 5:20 a.m., Mears returned to his patrol car after assisting a Jeffersonville officer with another stop. When he returned to his car, he felt a car, which had not had headlights on, hit his.
No one was injured in the crash; the officer's car received only minor damage. Wendell was arrested and booked into Clark County jail.
