GALENA — School officials have confirmed that there were no injuries after a minor wreck involving a bus full of students Friday afternoon.

Eric Reid, director of transportation for the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said the bus was on Berry Lane in a subdivision near U.S. 150 when the driver backed up to retrieve a cell phone a student had left at school and collided with a car that was behind it.

Reid said the bus was able to continue on its route without switching to a different vehicle. The students on board were coming from Highland Hills Middle School.

