JEFFERSONVILLE — There were no injuries following a fire in the clubhouse at Elk Run Golf Course early Tuesday.
Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said a report came in at 6:45 a.m. of a structure fire in the 1800 block of Charlestown Pike. On arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the clubhouse and got into fire attack mode.
Ames said it is believed that the fire originated in the area of the kitchen ceiling and while the exact cause remains under investigation, he said they have not ruled out the potential for a lightening strike during the early morning storms.
Elk Run posted on Facebook Tuesday that the business would be closed Tuesday but expected to reopen Wednesday for golf only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.