SELLERSBURG — There were no injuries reported after a semi carrying two trailers overturned Tuesday morning in Sellersburg.
Indiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., the vehicle had a mechanical malfunction — one of the tire treads came off and flew into the brake line for one of the trailers, causing it to lock up.
The right southbound lane of Interstate 65 at mile marker 23.1 was closed until 11:07 a.m. for cleanup.
