JEFFERSONVILLE — There were no injuries and minimal damage reported after a fire Thursday afternoon at a Jeffersonville company.
Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said firefighters responded at 3:25 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the roof area in the 700 block of Patrol Road in the River Ridge Commerce Park. On arrival, they noticed light smoke coming from the roof of PTI, a company that paints auto parts, and used an aerial ladder to quickly put out the fire.
There were about 50 employees in the building at the time; all were evacuated but were back inside by 4 p.m.
“Thanks to the fire safety plan PTI has, all their employees were trained and knew exactly where to go for the evacuation,” Ames said.
The nearby Taylor Communications also was evacuated, since they share a roof with PTI.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Ames said he was not aware of any other fire runs at that facility.
