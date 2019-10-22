SELLERSBURG — There were no injuries reported after a pickup truck caught fire this afternoon along Interstate 65 near the Sellersburg exit in Clark County.
Amir Mousavi, chief with the Tri-Township Fire Protection District Fire Department, said the fire call came in at 4:02 p.m. Firefighters responded to the fire between mile markers 9 and 14 on I-65 north.
The chief said the fire was extinguished within minutes. No lanes were closed, but traffic was slowed in the area.
