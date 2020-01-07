CLARKSVILLE – A fire Monday night has closed a Clarksville bar for the time being.
Just after 7 p.m., Clarksville Fire Department was called to a fire at Jersey’s Café, located at 1515 Lynch Lane, behind Peddlers Mall, according to fire Chief Brandon Skaggs.
The first fire truck arrived within 2 minutes to find that the one to two dozen people who were inside at the time of the fire had safely evacuated to the parking lot, Skaggs said. More fire trucks arrived, to help extinguish the fire.
Skaggs said the fire, which was located in the interior of the building, was put out quickly, but firefighters stayed on the scene for hours to extinguish hot spots.
No one was injured in the blaze, the fire chief said.
Workers for Jersey’s could not be reached for this story, but Skaggs said the business will need to be closed for now, as there is damage to the interior from the fire, smoke and water.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
