SELLERSBURG (WAVE) — No injuries were reported when a house exploded in Southern Indiana.
The explosion was reported in the 300 block of North New Albany Street in Sellersburg around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County dispatch.
The owner of the home said no one was inside at the time, according to WAVE 3 News.
Tri Township Fire Chief Amir Mousavi said the houses on both sides of the home were also damaged in the explosion.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
