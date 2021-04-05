NEW ALBANY — Several empty container cars derailed from a westbound freight train Sunday night in New Albany, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Todd Bailey.
No injuries were reported in the derailment, which resulted in no hazardous materials spilling and no risk to public safety.
New Albany Police / Fire were notified of a possible train derailment at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency responders were sent to the Norfolk Southern rail line located south of East Main Street between East Sixth Street and East 10th Street. Upon arrival several empty container cars were discovered derailed from the westbound freight train.
Currently East Sixth, East 10th and East 14th streets in New Albany are blocked. No major delays are expected as the roads blocked carry little traffic.
The cause of this incident is unknown and is under investigation by Norfolk Southern personnel. There is no estimate for when the affected roadways will be reopened or when the damaged cars will be removed.
Chief Bailey said, “We are glad nobody was injured during this event. Crews are working to reopen the affected areas as quickly as possible.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.