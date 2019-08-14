JEFFERSONVILLE — About eight families were evacuated from their apartments Wednesday after a structure fire in the 1200 block of Melody Lane in Jeffersonville.
Both the Jeffersonville Fire Department and Jeffersonville Police Department responded to the structure fire, which was reported at 11:40 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke coming from the apartment building, according to Justin Ames, JFD's public information officer. Both JFD and the JPD evacuated residents, and no one was injured in the fire.
At least 30 people have been displaced from the building, and the American Red Cross took residents to a local elementary school to stay cool. All families will be displaced for at least one night, and the Red Cross will help them find places to stay until they can return, according to Ames. He said utilities will be shut off for at least one night in the building.
The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, but the investigation into the cause remains under investigation by JFD's fire marshal's office. The main body of fire was put out immediately, but it took crews about an hour and half to extinguish all hot spots in the building.
Ames said the main damage was contained to a kitchen area and the second floor, including water damage and the crew's breaching of the walls. Two apartments were significantly damaged by water and smoke.
"This situation could have been a lot worse," Ames said. "Because of the early notification from 911 we were able to respond right away and get it under control before it got too bad."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.