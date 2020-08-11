NEW ALBANY — Supporters of the project said Floyd County’s new housing stock is almost depleted, but residents who live near a proposed development in Georgetown believe the site is not appropriate for the construction of potentially more than 100 homes.
A verdict on the development brought forth by Infinity Homes is far from decided, but the Floyd County Plan Commission voted Monday night to give no recommendation on a zoning amendment that would be required before the project can move forward.
The request — which would switch about 77 acres at 5000 W. Willis Road from rural residential to residential suburban zoning — will next receive an up or down vote by the Floyd County Commissioners. The plan commission is charged with providing either a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation on zoning change requests.
If the commissioners ultimately approve the change, a development plan would have to be OK’d by the plan commission.
About 60 people attended Monday’s meeting, which had to be moved inside the gymnasium at Pine View Government Center to account for social distancing requirements.
Attorney John Kraft, who is representing Infinity Homes, attempted to make the case that the development would be a good use for the land. He utilized a local realtor and property evaluator to speak in favor of the housing development and how it “will not actually diminish value, or have an adverse, negative effect upon surrounding properties.”
Southern Indiana realtor Bob Murphy said Floyd County is running out of new homes.
“We need this,” he told the plan commission.
Jason Copperwaite, an engineer with Cordyon-based Paul Primavera & Associates, said the zoning change would mean certain improvements to surrounding infrastructure would be completed.
“Developed by right, none of these would be required,” he said.
Infinity Homes had agreed to pay $500 per approved lot for offsite infrastructure improvements and $200 per approved lot for upgrades to community amenities chosen at the county’s discretion.
The applicant acquiesced to agree to pay $1,200 per approved lot for infrastructure improvements following an amendment to the proposal by a plan commission member in order to receive a favorable recommendation. However, the commission voted against the favorable option before ultimately approving a no recommendation motion.
Tim Kamer, one of the three Floyd County Commissioners who will decide on the zoning change, voted against the favorable recommendation and supported the no recommendation motion.
Under its current zoning, the property could be developed to include one housing unit per 0.85 acres. If the zoning is changed, four units per acre could be developed.
Justin Tacket, director of the county’s building and development services department, said Infinity Homes had agreed to scale back its proposed plan of 157 homes for the site to 141. If the zoning is approved, that total could be reduced even further.
Residents who spoke during the meeting cited concerns about traffic and overdevelopment in the area.
Chris Pflederer said there are already other subdivisions in the area that haven’t been finished, so housing stock shouldn’t be an issue.
“We still have 500 houses coming,” he said.
Additionally, Georgetown Elementary School and Floyds Knobs Elementary School are dealing with overcapacity issues that should be addressed before further development is approved for the area, he continued.
“I’m all for expansion, but we have to do it responsibly, and this is not responsible,” Pflederer said.
The development team said West Willis Road is fairly wide where the entrance to the new housing site would be, and added they would be required to foot a traffic study conducted by the county before construction could begin.
The commissioners have up to 90 days to vote on the zoning change following the Monday decision by the plan commission.
