SOUTHERN INDIANA — Election results in both Clark and Floyd counties have been officially certified by the State of Indiana with no recounts filed by either candidates or party chairs as of the deadlines this week.
Candidates had until noon Tuesday and party chairs until noon Friday to file a contest or recount petition. Election day results showed that would be unlikely, with a large margin of votes between opponents in even the closest races.
The certified results include the provisional ballots, which are counted 10 days after the election. Provisional ballots are cast in cases such as a voter showing up to the wrong polling location or doesn't have proper identification or is not listed in the poll book. The voter is allowed to cast a ballot that day, then the county election board reviews each to see if it is an issue that is able to be resolved legally.
For instance, a voter may not have identification on election day and cast a provisional ballot but must provide the county election board with proper identification within 10 days to have the vote counted.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, voter registration offices saw far fewer provisional ballots cast this year, in part because staff believe voters were much more diligent in making sure their information was correct in this record-turnout year.
In Floyd County, six provisional ballots were cast, two of which were accepted. The remaining four were rejected because the voter was not registered, Deputy Clerk Nancy Riley said.
Of the 33 provisional ballots cast in Clark County, eight were accepted and 25 rejected. The main reason for the rejections being that the voter wasn't registered.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said she too felt that voters were more informed this year, doing their due diligence to check that all the information was correct and following up with their clerk's office or at indianavoters.com to make sure their votes, if done absentee or early, had been received.
"We found that a lot of people were much more informed about their voting status," Popp said.
She added that the lower numbers of provisionals this year is also due to election staff doing all they could to try to resolve a potential issue before resorting to a provisional ballot.
Before a provisional ballot was issued, poll staff were required to call the Clark County Voter Registration Office to see what the problem might be. In some cases, it could have been that a voter was at the wrong location. The voter then could go to the correct location instead of being given a provisional ballot.
And despite this being a record year both for overall voter turnout and absentee and early in-person votes, both offices say it went smoothly.
"I'm really proud of this whole county," Riley, in Floyd County, said. "We had a very high turnout [and] I think everyone was happy with the process."
"I think it went very well," Popp agreed.
