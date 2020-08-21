LOUISVILLE — No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, WAVE 3 News is reporting.
Churchill Downs made the announcement Friday at about 4 p.m.
It’s a reversal from the historic track’s announcement on Aug. 12, when it said it would allow approximately 23,000 fans at the track whose attendance record of 170,000 was set in 2015.
Post times have not yet been announced, but the Kentucky Derby usually goes off between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. NBC will broadcast from Churchill Downs beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5. WAVE 3 begins its Derby Day coverage at 8 a.m., and will broadcast the Oaks on Sept. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
