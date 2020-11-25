NEW ALBANY — A vote on certifying a health officer for the next four years is unlikely to be taken during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Floyd County Commissioners.
On Nov. 17, Commissioner Tim Kamer tabled certifying Dr. Tom Harris to another four-year term. He said he wanted more time to research the position, and the commissioners met last week with the Floyd County Health Board regarding the issue.
The board has appointed Harris to another term, but the commissioners are responsible for certifying the selection.
Kamer said Wednesday the commissioners and health board met in an executive session for two hours before deciding to slate another meeting.
“We still have some underlying questions,” Kamer said, and he added he wouldn’t comment further on the matter.
Rick Fox, the attorney for the county commissioners as well as the health board, said Harris’ term expires at the end of the year, which would leave a vacancy if a decision isn’t reached by that time.
As to what would happen if the health board and commissioners don’t agree on the health officer, Fox said, “the statute doesn’t say where you go from there.”
Harris hasn’t commented on the certification since the commissioners' meeting. He requested feedback as to why the process was being delayed, as he said there are decisions ahead regarding the local response to the pandemic.
The majority of New Albany City Council members last week made public remarks supporting Harris.
The certification is listed under Old Business on Tuesday’s agenda, but Kamer said he’s unlikely to bring the measure to a vote.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Pine View Government Center, and it can be viewed on the county’s website at www.floydcounty.in.gov.
