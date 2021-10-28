JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted at its Wednesday meeting to grant the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission $10,000 to help fund the implementation of a digital art gallery at the NoCo Arts Center.
The gallery will consist of six, 55-inch permanent digital screens that will be placed at the arts center, at 628 Michigan Ave., to display the work of local artists and information about community events.
“[The idea] started from a desire to be able to offer more local artists gallery space, and it’s grown because as we’ve started talking to people about the project and started to raise the funds for it, we’ve seen so many great ideas for what this type of space could be,” Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said.
The screens will be installed on the side of the arts center facing The Depot, a new arts and entertainment venue that recently opened in Jeffersonville.
Dippie said at Wednesday's meeting that with the opening of The Depot, there is a lot of desire for artists to be able to show their art, but there are not many accessible gallery spaces for local artists to do in Southern Indiana.
“We have wanted to make the NoCo Arts Center an effective gallery space for a while but haven’t figured out really how to do that, and this project allows us to do that,” Dippie said.
“We’re working very hard to turn the space into something that’s going to look very slick and intentional and something that people come and visit just like you come and visit an art gallery.”
In addition to the screens, Dippie said that they are also planning to add new landscaping and are replacing the sidewalks outside of the arts center, which are planned to be poured with a tinted concrete to make them colorful.
Each of the displays costs $5,000 with a $2,000 enclosure. Dippie said the cost is so steep because the screens are rated for extreme weather conditions, comparing them to the type of screens used in drive-thru lines and at concert venues.
The cost of the project in its entirety is $50,000, with $30,000 coming from Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and another $10,000 coming from a grant from Duke Energy. The city will be funding the last portion of the project from the Falls Landing Fund.
“We really want to have this in as soon as possible, now that we’ve raised all the funds, in order to start showing our local artists,” Dippie said, noting that they are hoping to have the screens installed by December.
Dippie said that the screens will not be used for any kind of advertisements, but that in their grant proposal they specifically noted the screens will be used for community-based events.
This project is a part of the 2021 public art program and has been in the works since the beginning of the year. Dippie said that it has been such a collaborative effort to make it financially possible.
While discussing the project with Southern Indiana Arts Alliance, Dippie said, the organization got really excited about the idea and decided to set up the grant with Duke Energy for the art commission.
