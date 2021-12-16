JEFFERSONVILLE — A new digital gallery can now be seen outside the NoCo Arts Center in Jeffersonville, where the work of local artists and event information will be displayed.
The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission spearheaded the process of getting the six screens that make up the gallery funded and installed. The 55-inch screens sit several feet from each other spanning the side of the art center facing The Depot.
“This digital gallery is going to allow such creative thinking and unique problem-solving for our local creatives and our community initiatives,” Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said at the ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.
Dippie said that having this gallery available means that creatives who work with any medium are able to have their art displayed and take part in the public art scene.
“No matter what you work in, you get to be a part of our display space,” she said.
At the ceremony, the gallery displayed the submissions from Mayor Mike Moore's annual holiday card contest for elementary school students. Dippie said they typically receive about 300 submissions for the contest, but only one gets chosen for the holiday card.
This year, Dippie said they are excited to be able to share all of the contest submissions with the community through the digital gallery.
“A lot of these children that are in this Christmas card competition come from our Title 1 schools, so this is giving them a platform where they can be creative and have artistic expression in the community,” Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana Executive Director Brian Bell said. “So we couldn’t be prouder to be able to showcase their work.”
Some of the screens Thursday also showed a general information board about the NoCo district and the artists who have studios in the NoCo Art Center.
“It’s a great creative way, not only for our kids in the community and our community to express themselves but also to let them know what’s going on in the art and culture district,” Bell said.
Dippie said that a schedule will be available to the community in the new year to show what can be expected to be seen on the screens over the months.
“There’s so many creative ideas that keep evolving about this space, so we haven’t been able to narrow it down yet,” Dippie said.
While the public art commission has ideas on how it would like to use this new space, what Dippie thinks makes the arts district special is that they are providing these spaces for creatives to fill.
“The creatives, the artists in the area are generating ideas actively for this space,” Dippie said, “I think we’re going to see such incredible things that we couldn’t have even imagined.”
Creatives who are interested in displaying their work at the digital gallery are able to contact Dippie at 502-558-5500 or jeffersonvilleart@gmail.com. She said that at the beginning of the year, a more formal portal will be available on the website, JeffersonvilleArt.com, for artists to submit their work for review.
The $50,000 project received support from Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, Duke Energy and Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, receiving $30,000 from the arts alliance and $10,000 each from the other two groups.
Duke Energy's government and community relations manager, Lisa Huber, said they are excited to give opportunities not only for people like the elementary school students, to display their work, but for other residents to have a place to access art.
“Anybody can come and enjoy this art,” Huber said.
“You look around and you see all the unique features here, in NoCo, and it’s just another great addition for folks to be able to come out and enjoy,” she continued, “So we’re happy to be able to support that in the community.”
Bell said that this is a pilot program, and its success will hopefully be moved into Floyd and Harrison counties.
“Everyone will have their own unique concept, but we hope to have the digital screens show up in other communities,” Bell said.
