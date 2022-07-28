JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission cut the ribbons Thursday on expanding access to public art through a mobile initiative that will travel throughout the city.
The new NoCo Art Mobile will take arts education to various community sites in Jeffersonville.
“The NoCo Art Mobile will be out in the community delivering arts enrichment and arts experiences in all sorts of different locations,” said Emily Dippie, public art administrator for the City of Jeffersonville. “This will allow us to take the offerings of the NoCo Arts & Cultural District out to all the rest of the city.”
Programming will begin in September as the mobile studio travels to partner sites such as Franklin Square Elementary School, Community Action of Southern Indiana’s Headstart program, a Child’s Place and Riverbend Senior Care.
In the first programming year, resident artists Beth Metelko, Jess Robinson, LaNia Roberts and Ashleigh Morton will provide hands-on art instruction throughout the community using the mobile studio.
Artists will showcase creative processes such as sculpting with clay, watercolor painting and bookmaking.
Dippie said the NoCo Art Mobile will likely be participating in large community events such as Steamboat Nights and Abbey Road on the River.
John McCarthy, chair of the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, said the project has been “long-awaited.” In 2019, the commission made plans for a mobile program, but the plans were interrupted by the pandemic.
The artists hired for the new program are “young, exciting and vibrant,” he said.
“It’s really going to be great having them representing the NoCo Arts District and taking the van out to our various community partners,” he said.
The NoCo Art Mobile project was funded through grants from Samtec Cares and the Indiana Arts Commission. Ruth Ann Cowling, an Indiana Arts Commission member from Jeffersonville, said the new mobile initiative “is all about making the arts more accessible to your community.”
The NoCo Art Mobile is a van adorned with colorful artwork created by local graphic designer Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett. The design is inspired by artwork around the NoCo Arts & Cultural District, including the mosaic outside the art center and the mural on the water tank.
Ulrich-Barnett said she wanted the van design to “have a lot of energy and be really happy.” She said she was thrilled to see the final product.
Dippie said it’s important to “remember that the arts are for everyone.”
“No matter what the transportation barriers or income level, we want you to be creative, and we want you to participate in the creative community,” she said.
