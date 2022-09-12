CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said he’s not a member of a far-right, anti-government group known as the Oath Keepers.
“I’m not now and have never been associated with this group,” Noel said in a statement to the News and Tribune on Monday. “I didn’t even know there was a group called the Oath Keepers until I read about it in the news.”
Noel’s name is one of six Indiana elected officials that appeared on a membership list for the group. The Anti-Defamation League compiled the list of more than 38,000 people who allegedly signed up for information about the Oath Keepers. Those names were leaked after a data breach.
On its website the Anti-Defamation League stressed that just because someone’s on the list it doesn’t mean they’re in any way associated with the extremist group.
“An individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement on it’s website.
According to the ADL’s website, nearly 700 Hoosiers have signed up for the Oath Keepers.
This group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
