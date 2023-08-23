SOUTHERN INDIANA — Law enforcement isn't saying much about the case involving former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel other than what was shared last week when Indiana State Police searched property Noel owns.
ISP Chief Public Information Officer Ron Galaviz told the News and Tribune Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. The News and Tribune also contacted the special prosecutor in the case, Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertle, but Hertle has not responded.
ISP said last week that warrants were served at a home on Old Tay Bridge Road in connection with a Clark County official.
The warrants are related to allegations of corruption, tax evasion, fraud and ghost employment, ISP said.
Tax rolls show the home is owned by Noel, a mainstay in state and local GOP politics, the former Clark County sheriff and co-founder and CEO of New Chapel Fire/EMS.
The News and Tribune witnessed Jeffersonville fire department members taking an axe and saws into the residence.
Noel was unable to run for a third term as county sheriff in the 2022 election because of state law limiting terms.
His replacement, Republican Scottie Maples, was Noel's chief deputy at the Clark County Sheriff's Office and featured prominently alongside him on the A&E network television show "60 Days In."
Maples said in a statement last Wednesday that he'd alerted ISP to "potentially criminal behavior" in Noel's administration uncovered by a review of the department's budget.
The next day, last Thursday, Maples released a statement that said Noel wasn't entitled to all of the personal time off he took after resigning from the sheriff's department.
In May, a CCSO spokesperson told the News and Tribune Noel was taking paid leave from the department, where he returned to work in 2023 with the rank of major after Maples took office in January.
New Chapel Assistant Chief Matt Owen confirmed that investigators also served warrants at New Chapel properties last week.
Owen said the investigation into Noel has “not had any effect” on the operations.
“We’ve never had any lapse in our operations through the events of last week, and we don’t anticipate there to be a problem moving forward,” he said.
