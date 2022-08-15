CLARK COUNTY - A press conference called by the 9th District Democratic Party of Indiana was held Monday morning to address the accusations of a lawsuit alleging a "night of terror" at the Clark County jail.
In response, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is commenting publicly on the case.
He told the News and Tribune on Monday that more information about the night of the alleged incident is coming soon.
“The lawsuit filed and recent comments from my political opponents contains more false statements and incorrect information than I can count," Noel said. "Despite the ongoing lawsuit, I’ve told my staff that we’re going to bring transparency to this incident and show the community precisely what happened and what we learned from our joint investigation with the FBI and US Marshals. In the coming days, we’ll bust those myths and show the community the truth and the evidence showing what happened during the 50-minute incident on October 24, 2021.”
The comments follow Monday's press conference where 28 women were in attendance, each of them holding up a number to represent the plaintiffs who filed the civil lawsuit. The women in attendance are not plaintiffs in the case.
The Clark County Democratic Party called for an outside investigation and prosecutor to come in and examine the case.
Twenty-eight women have filed a federal lawsuit against Clark County officials. It alleges they were victims of harassment and sexual crimes, including rape, after male inmates gained access to their jail pods.
According to the lawsuit after male inmates gained access to the female pods via the key, they “threatened, assaulted and raped” the plaintiffs over a span of multiple hours, attorneys state in the court records. Attorneys accuse the defendants of being accountable for the “horrific physical and psychological injuries” the women suffered as a result of the alleged attacks.
Former Clark County Corrections Officer, David Lowe, is accused of selling the key to the female's area for $1,000 to a male inmate. He’s scheduled for trial in November.
If you or someone you know has experienced or been threatened by intimate partner violence or sexual assault, contact The Center for Women and Families for free, confidential support, including emergency housing, safety planning, counseling, advocacy in medical settings or courtrooms, and more. Available Monday-Friday at 812-944-6743, or 24/7 at 1-844-237-2331.
