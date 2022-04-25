SELLERSBURG — A local nonprofit is helping Silver Creek School Corp. students recover from learning loss through in-school interventions and after-school programs.
The Silver Creek Dragons Foundation is offering extensive support to Silver Creek students with the help of a state grant. This school year, the organization began the Dragon PALS program, which stands for “promoting accelerated learning in students.”
The program is supported with a combined $1.2 million from Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant, which comes from federal COVID-19 relief funding. The funding began August of 2021, and it will fund the Dragon PALS program through May of 2023.
Dragon PALS provides programming in all four Silver Creek schools, including the primary, elementary, middle and high schools. Rachel Bright, a Silver Creek board member and executive director of PALS, said the program aims to meet both academic and social/emotional needs of students.
“The whole purpose behind the programming was to support students with the learning gaps they had being in and out of the classroom due to COVID-19,” Bright said.
The program is supporting nearly 400 students in Silver Creek. Kristy Franklin, a Silver Creek board member and president of the foundation, said PALS provides “accessibility of learning."
“Rachel and I are both heavily involved working with the schools, and we are really excited being able to work with them and coordinate where we saw gaps and needs in the school district,” Franklin said. “We’ve put in interventions not during the day in the buildings, but we’ve coordinated an after-school program, which Silver Creek has never had before.”
The foundation was awarded $838,376 from the state grant in 2021, and it recently received a second round of funding totaling $424,302.
The weekly after-school program started in November, and it takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The in-school interventions started in August, and it occurs on a daily basis. Standardized tests and classroom assessments are among the measures used to identify students in need of support, and students receive one-on-one intervention.
Franklin said students have faced much disruption in recent years, whether it was the COVID-19 shutdown or being in and out of classroom due to the pandemic, and she emphasizes the effects on students who were in kindergarten when the pandemic started, including the challenges of learning social interactions.
Throughout the school year, PALS monitors the progress of students to make sure the programming is “really helping students grow, Bright said, and she has been encouraged by the results.
Bright said at Silver Creek Primary, 78% of students in the PALS program showed growth in math, and 73% showed growth in reading. At Silver Creek Elementary, 58% showed growth in math, and 75% showed growth in reading.
At Silver Creek Middle School, 91% showed growth in math, and 90% showed growth in reading. At Silver Creek Middle School, 64% showed growth in math, and 78% showed growth in reading.
“I feel like that data really show that it’s making a difference, and that just made it all worth it,” she said.
For the PALS program, the foundation hired many Silver Creek teachers and staff who are working outside their contract hours with the school district, but it has also hired people who are not contracted with the district.
In total, the foundation has hired more than 60 staff members to work in the schools during the day and after school, according to Bright. These include licensed teachers, and any who have not yet received their certifications are working with mentors within the school building.
“Everyone that’s working with the program is just fabulous,” Bright said. “They are amazing, they just continue to go above and beyond. It takes a lot to work during the day and then also work past contract hours for those that are doing that, which is our biggest majority.”
Dragon PALS offers support for math and reading and programming for English as a Second Language and English Language Learners. It also provides supplies and professional development for teachers.
The transportation staff at Silver Creek has also stepped up to support the program, Bright said. The district allowed the foundation to hire drivers to transport kids home from the after-school program.
The foundation also offers snacks to students in the after-school program.
Amanda Ahlbrand, an English teacher at Silver Creek High School, also teaches English-related areas in the after-school program. It’s about “building success and building confidence,” she said.
“It’s awesome, because these are students who are in need, and they’re volunteering to stay after-school to work on some of those schools, some of those gap areas, whether it was COVID-related or not,” she said. “They don’t have to stay —they’re choosing to stay to get help.”
She also appreciates the opportunity to work with a smaller group of students. In her after-school group, it usually amounts to eight to 10 students.
“Our ratios are smaller here, so you wish it could be like that during the school day,” Ahlbrand said. “You can reach them more, it’s more personalized instruction. We can sit down next to them and make it very intensive.”
Connie Holstine, a math teacher at Silver Creek High School, also works as a math coach in the Dragon PALS after-school program. She was excited when she learned about the program, saying she has definitely noticed issues of learning loss among her students.
The program truly makes a difference, she said.
“Our goal is to make sure they have some place where they can go, where they can get some extra help,” she said.
