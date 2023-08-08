UTICA – Frankie Garrett saw the old Utica school from his porch daily, and made it his goal to restore the building and make it into something the community can use.
The school has been in the community since the late 1800s. It has undergone some transformations throughout its time, and was shut down in 2015 in favor of a new Utica Elementary School along Maplehurst Drive in Jeffersonville.
Garrett started a nonprofit in November 2022 called Utica United Inc. The group was created to bring needed and wanted community services and youth recreation to Utica.
The first step in the process was obtaining the school building.
“I’ve been trying to get that school for five years and we got it about six months ago,” Garrett said.
The group is working on turning the school into a community center not only for members of Utica to use, but for any surrounding communities that would like to utilize the facilities.
“We started this nonprofit for the purpose of saving this elementary school,” said Rita Fleming, a state representative and Utica United board president. “It is a landmark, it’s a source of community pride. A lot of people went to school there and they have strong feelings about saving the school.”
When the restoration is complete, the group’s main focus for the community center will be for youth recreation, education and more.
Restoration for the building will be done in three phases.
The first phase, which has already been completed, established an administrative office for Utica United.
Phase two will be to work on the gymnasium in the building. The roof has been deteriorating and leaks every time it rains.
“We’re going to fix the roof, we’re going to fix the floor, get it ready to where we can get kids in there doing youth activities,” said Mike Stillwater, Utica United’s co-founder and acting secretary.
Utica United will be engaging with the youth and families of the community to hear what they would like to see in the community center.
Phase three will be to set up an education wing of the building. The group plans to have these rooms dedicated to music and arts as well as after school tutoring and summer tutoring.
“One of our board members has a PhD in education,” Stillwater said. “He’s going to spearhead trying to get teachers of college students to volunteer their time to come and tutor the kids during the summer and school year.”
They also want to offer a GED program to help community members earn their high school equivalency.
“This is truly a community project, this is not in any way aligned with a certain political party or idealism, it is just for the benefit of our community,” Fleming said. “We’ve done a good job of keeping it that way and that’s what we hope for as we move forward.”
Obtaining the building for the organization has been a blessing for Garrett and the others on the board. They want to make something that is for everyone in Utica and surrounding communities.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property, I just want to make the most of it,” Garrett said. “I want kids to be able to enjoy it. It’s going to be bigger than we could ever imagine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.