SOUTHERN INDIANA — Area nonprofits are noticing an uptick in the call for services, especially for people experiencing homelessness or those with unstable housing.
"(At) Haven House our biggest need is affordable housing, we are working with about 35 families right now in a local hotel, and that's not counting the people not in a hotel we are working with," said Haven House Services Director Barbara Anderson.
In total Anderson said Haven House is working with 105 families.
Based in Jeffersonville, Haven House provides services to people in need. Anderson isn't alone in noticing an issue with housing.
"Rents are skyrocketing around the country and we've started evicting people again even though the pandemic's not over," said Brian Davis with the National Coalition for the Homeless. "So they're facing eviction and just extreme inability to pay rent or have anything in the hope of getting permanent housing, because things are just way above what a typical service worked can afford."
Anderson said a large portion of the workforce in Southern Indiana works in the service sector and even if they're getting paid more, their rent goes up too.
She said there's around 400 people on the waiting list for housing in Jeffersonville and until the waiting list is cleared up, there's no way people will get into public housing.
Haven House does work with families and landlords on evictions, trying to find solutions to keep a roof over tenants heads. Although they try to focus on helping people with services beyond homeless shelters, the nonprofit is there every step of the way with its clients.
"Before we should've treated this as the same as we treat a natural disaster, when a tornado hits the local community gets together and creates alternatives to people that are not emergency services for the rest of your life," Davis said. "That's what we have now, an emergency service system where people see no way of getting out of it."
Trends are similar in Floyd County, based on data from Hope Southern Indiana.
From last June until now, the group has served nearly 1,400 families. Executive Director Angela Graf said in an email the group is seeing some trends.
At Hope Southern Indiana there's been an increase in middle income families requesting services and people who need help paying outstanding bills so they can receive permanent housing.
Another trend is seniors are unable to pay for needed medications or are running out of money earlier than usual due to inflation. Also, more seniors are taking on parental roles and raising their grandkids on a fixed income.
There's also been an increase in families living in hotels and families who have previously been evicted being denied housing.
"We put a lot of energy into prevention," Graf said in the email. "If we can help a family pay rent, this stops an eviction and an endless spiral of issues that come with it."
For Clark/Floyd System of CARE and Prevent Child Abuse Executive Director Ann Carruthers, she said her nonprofit is focusing on mental health and substance abuse resulting from the COVID pandemic.
"People lost their jobs because of COVID...so it just perpetuates other things that may already be there," she said.
Carruthers and Anderson work with local hotel partners to provide rooms for families in need.
She said the pandemic also created distance between children and the schools, which made it harder to reach the kids.
On the broader spectrum Davis said every problem in the community, no matter what it is, becomes more complicated if people don't have a stable place to return to at night.
"If they don't have a pillow to put their head on, every single problem we have is way more complicated," he said. "From finding a job to mental health, to drugs or alcohol."
