NEW ALBANY — Rauch and Blue River Services will be applying for up to $500,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) next year to renovate the Fairmont Neighborhood Center in New Albany.
Rauch will be applying for the first round of OCRA’s public facilities program grant. The project falls under the program’s goal of improving quality of place, by improving the accessibility and safety of the facility as well as the property’s eye appeal.
The Floyd County Commissioners voted on Nov. 16 to sponsor Rauch and act as the grant applicant since a nonprofit is ineligible to do so itself. Sponsoring the application solely means the county will be the recipient of the grant, with Rauch being the sub-recipient. There is no financial obligation from the county to support the project.
Sandy Braunbeck, Rauch’s director of adult developmental activities and ACCESS (alternative community connections, experiences, and social supports) spoke to the commissioners at the meeting, telling them why this is a project they should support.
She pointed out that the Fairmont Neighborhood Center was the first center in the community supporting children and adults with disabilities and has served several thousand individuals and their families over the years.
“This project would prepare us to continue our mission well into the future which would have a tremendous positive effect on the people with disabilities, children and adults, and their families,” Braunbeck said.
“We would be able to provide them with a modern professional facility that will allow them with easier and safer access to their community,” she said.
Along with improving accessibility, Braunbeck said that they also want the building to have resources for the neighborhood as a whole.
“So it’s not just serving our services that typically occur during the day. It has a bit of a future to it, I think that would be very beneficial, not just to people with disabilities but to that neighborhood,” she said.
The application is expected to be open in the spring of 2022, according to Chelsea Crump, the charitable financial specialist for River Hills Economic Development District and Regional Planning Commission.
Rauch is still in conversation with architects looking at preliminary plans, so they do not have a set time frame on construction or an exact cost amount of the project.
The applicant is also required by OCRA to meet a 10% match of the awarded grant amount. Proof of the match is required before the application can be submitted.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, Floyd County Council member Denise Konkle pointed out from the audience that the project might be a perfect applicant for a Floyd County Legacy Foundation grant in order to meet the 10% match.
The City of New Albany was unable to act as the recipient of the grant because it is an entitlement city, or it receives funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Crump said that they also came to the Commissioners because the center does not just serve those in New Albany but all of Floyd County.
