FLOYD COUNTY — Would redeveloping the North Annex site into a Floyd County government center transform Sam Peden Community Park and the surrounding area while also improving how public services are delivered to taxpayers?
It's a question that's influencing how a committee charged with evaluating the physical locations of Floyd County administrative and judicial operations is approaching its task.
Fueled by an aging City-County Building and New Albany's pending exodus from the government center to its own city hall, the Floyd County Commissioners are expected to consider what path to take in the coming months.
Scott Stewart, a member of the committee and the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority, said several scenarios are being considered including rehabilitating the downtown City-County Building and building an annex on the site for administrative offices.
While that idea has been floated for a few months, using the North Annex property off Grant Line Road is somewhat of a new approach.
Design and engineering assessments would have to be conducted before an exact plan including the costs could be determined, but Stewart presented a rough draft to the commissioners.
It calls for a mixed-use redevelopment of the North Annex, which is vacant aside from Floyd County Solid Waste, which would potentially include a commercial operation adjacent to the government center.
Stewart said it's too early to determine whether the existing building could be rehabilitated, as its been mostly vacant since the Floyd County Youth Shelter moved to the Pine View Government Center.
In terms of what kind of commercial operation could locate on the site, Stewart said it would hinge on how it complements the government center.
“We have to keep a close eye on how to make sure the county is providing the best public service at the best value for the taxpayer,” Stewart said. “Is there a scenario that allows for private investment to be a part of that project that offsets the public investment yet would have a substantial impact on the quality of the place?”
Under the North Annex option, a renovated City-County Building would be converted into a justice center, housing all Floyd County courts and the offices that serve those operations. It's a similar approach to the one being taken by Clark County.
Pine View Government Center would no longer be needed if administrative offices are moved to the North Annex. There's also the potential of moving the Floyd County Health Department from Bono Road to the M. Lucille Reisz Building along Spring Street.
But the scenario does present some questions, including where would the Floyd County Youth Shelter be located?
Additionally, Stewart said there is some interest in selling the M. Lucille Reisz Building.
“What is the best use for that site?,” Stewart said. “Is it for a county function, or functions, that would include the health department, or is there some other scenario that would be worth considering from a financial standpoint? Meaning would it be better just to sell that site and invest that return into another alternative?”
Commissioner Tim Kamer said he's excited about the possibility of using the North Annex location for a government center. It would be a convenient site for access and parking, he said.
“The other part of it is, it could really bring some additional life to that portion of Grant Line Road,” Kamer said.
Not only would the site be a good location for the public, but it would also serve as a nice workplace for county employees, Kamer said. The North Annex is adjacent to Community Park, the largest park in Floyd County, and also near several restaurants and retail stores.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers is a part of the committee researching the options, and he's also intrigued by the North Annex proposal.
“I'm excited to see what's transpiring. I look forward to what government looks like in the future — how we can be more accessible to the public,” he said. “We're trying to find out what the youth are looking for in the government, and an openness is what we're going to create.”
But as officials eye the future, the county will have to decide on what to do with a prominent piece of the past.
The original North Annex structure was built in 1878, serving as the “county poor house” until a fire destroyed much of the building. The current structure was completed in 1916, though portions of the original building remain.
The North Annex housed some notable New Albany residents, including Lucy Higgs Nichols. She was an escaped slave who worked as a nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War, serving with the 23rd Regiment.
As a tribute to her service, surviving soldiers from the 23rd joined Nichols in petitioning Congress in 1898 so that she would receive a pension.
Nichols died at the North Annex site, which was labeled other names over its existence including the Floyd County Home for the Aged, in 1915.
In 2008, the county was set to have the North Annex demolished to build a new youth shelter. Due primarily to the recession, county leaders changed their minds in 2009.
Kamer favors building a new structure and razing the North Annex because of its condition. Carruthers said a government center would likely require a new building, but added that he would be open to ideas for ways to salvage the North Annex.
“There are a lot of creative minds out there that could come up with some good uses for it,” he said.
