The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, has selected Madilyn Clunie, a student at North Harrison High School, daughter of Chadric and Jessica Clunie, New Salisbury, as its 2023 Delegate to ALA Hoosier Girls State.
Madilyn is an outstanding student with a 4.335 GPA; participant in three varsity sports, volleyball, basketball and tennis. She is also in BPA, NH Renaissance, Student Council, the National Honor Society and the Science Olympiad.
Madilyn plans to attend a four-year college after graduation.
Co-sponsor for the ALA Hoosier Girls State attendance is 1st Savings Bank, New Albany Branch, Holly Crawford, branch manager.
The ALA Hoosier Girls State 2023 session will be at the Trine University campus in Angola, beginning on Sunday, June 18 and continuing through noon on Saturday, June 24. Delegates will have a week of learning about Indiana government, a week that will change and shape their lives as they become informed and educated citizens who will help to lead our state and our country as our future leaders.
