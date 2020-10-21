CLARK COUNTY — All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Interstate 265 remain closed following a crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Indiana State Police Carey Huls confirmed that the crash, involving a semi and a passenger vehicle, happened just after 9 a.m. at the six-mile marker of I-65. Investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
The driver of the semi was transported to University of Louisville; the other driver did not report any injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.