NEW ALBANY — Northwest Ordinance Distilling, a distilled spirits bottling facility, announced its intention to again expand its production facility in New Albany. The facility, located at 707 Pillsbury Lane, was purchased in June of 2018 and is the former General Mills Pillsbury plant, which closed in 2016.
The $48.7 million expansion will include $9.3 million in building improvements and $39.4 million in four new processing and bottling lines. The expansion will better allow the company to meet market demand and will result in the addition of 50 full time employees over three years. This latest expansion follows a $39.5 million expansion in 2020 that resulted in the addition of 50 full time employees.
“We’re thrilled to be growing Northwest Ordinance Distilling yet again,” said Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing. “The New Albany facility is ideally positioned for investment and job creation to address production growth and meet demand. The State of Indiana, the City of New Albany, and One Southern Indiana continue to be invaluable partners in cultivating a business-friendly environment. We’re excited to once again increase our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs, with wages at or above the Floyd County average.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Sazerac of Indiana LLC (parent of Northwest Ordinance Distilling) up to $525,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“Today’s announcement is another encouraging sign of positive economic momentum in Indiana,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the IEDC. “We are encouraged by Northwest Ordinance Distilling’s accelerated growth and grateful for their commitment to providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers in southern Indiana.”
The company will be seeking real and personal property tax abatements, which allow it to phase in its increased property taxes over time. The tax abatements offer the company an estimated savings of $2.8 million over the next 10 years. The New Albany City Council is scheduled to vote on final approval of the company’s local incentives next week, with the project contingent upon the council’s approval.
