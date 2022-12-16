NEW ALBANY - Southern Indiana’s economic momentum shows no signs of slowing, as Northwest Ordinance Distilling, a distilled spirits bottling facility, announced its intention to once again expand its production facility in New Albany.
The former General Mills Pillsbury plant at 707 Pillsbury Lane was purchased in June 2018. A $39.5 million expansion in 2020 resulted in the addition of 50 full-time employees, and a $49 million expansion in 2021 created the same number of positions.
This new $78 million expansion will include $25 million in building improvements and $53 million in four new processing and bottling lines, bringing the total number of lines at the New Albany facility to 14. The proposed expansion will better allow the company to meet market demand and will result in the addition of up to 50 full-time employees over four years.
“We’re thrilled to be growing Northwest Ordinance Distilling yet again,” said James Hartman, plant general manager. “As Sazerac enters its next phase of growth, the Northwest Ordinance Distilling processing and bottling plant has the capacity and scalability that make it ideally positioned for investment and job creation to address production growth to meet demand.
"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the State of Indiana, the City of New Albany, and One Southern Indiana, and are excited to once again increase our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good-paying jobs, with wages at or above the Floyd County average.”
The company was approved for tax abatements, which will allow it to phase in its increased real and property taxes over time. The abatements offer the company an estimated savings of just over $4 million on real estate taxes over the next 10 years, and nearly $1.9 million in personal property taxes over the next 5 years, as approved by the New Albany City Council. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is working to finalize additional incentives to support the company’s continued growth in Indiana.
“Today’s announcement is a testament to the New Albany community, the southeast Indiana region and the state’s competitive economy,” said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer at the IEDC.
“Northwest Ordinance Distilling’s commitment to growth will further advance the region’s quality of place and provide more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said that "Northwest Ordinance Distilling has established itself as a dynamic presence in the City of New Albany."
“The plant now employs more than 350 workers at wages averaging at or above the Floyd County average. With this new announcement following on the heels of significant expansions in each of the last two years, I am excited about the potential for continued success and growth for our friends at Northwest Ordinance Distilling,” he added.
Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana. said that "From locating its new facility in New Albany in 2018, to major expansions in 2020 and 2021, they have demonstrated continued confidence in our workforce, government and community. Their decision to expand here yet again, and so quickly, is a powerful testament to the people and the business environment of southern Indiana. As always, 1si stands ready to assist them in any way we can.”
Northwest Ordinance Distilling is part of the Sazerac family, one of America’s oldest family-owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.
