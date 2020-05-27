NEW ALBANY — With rising unemployment and fears of a protracted recession dominating headlines since COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the economy, some welcome news for Southern Indiana was announced Wednesday.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling plans to expand its production facility at 707 Pillsbury Lane in New Albany through a $39.5 million investment that will include the hiring of 50 full-time employees.
The expansion will include $7.5 million in building improvements and $32 million in new bottling and processing lines, according to a news release issued by One Southern Indiana.
“We’re excited to be able to grow our Northwest Ordinance Distilling again,” said Jeff Conder vice president of manufacturing. “The State of Indiana, the City of New Albany, and One Southern Indiana have all been great partners to us and created a very business friendly environment. We look forward to expanding both our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs.”
Northwest Ordinance operates in the former General Mills Pillsbury Plant. The facility is part of Sazerac, which is a distiller with operations in several states including Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“The Northwest Ordinance Distilling has been a tremendous partner for the City of New Albany since their reopening of the General Mills facility in 2018,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in the news release.
“Not only do they employ more than 100 workers at a pay averaging nearly 20 percent above the Floyd County average, they have also invested approximately $2 million to reactivate the CSX rail line that originally served the plant.”
The project is pending an abatement of real and property taxes of $2.26 million over the next 10 years. The New Albany City Council will vote on the local incentives Monday.
Councilman Pat McLaughlin said Wednesday that Northwest Ordinance has been a good community partner, as he mentioned the facility’s work in producing hand sanitizer and donating respirator masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited about anybody trying to expand,” McLaughlin said. “I think it’s great that they’re doing that, and I can’t wait for them to get started and get some jobs filled, especially during this time.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered the company up to $500,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. According to the news release, the credits are performance-based and will require Northwest Ordinance to make the promised hires before the incentives will be made available.
One Southern Indiana President Wendy Dant Chesser said Northwest Ordinance Distilling choosing to locate in New Albany was the biggest business story of 2018.
“Now, after only two years, the company is again exhibiting confidence in our workforce, government and community, by choosing to expand here,” she said in the news release. “This is a great sign for the recovery of Southern Indiana from the current economic crisis and the company’s prestige and continued success is a boon to the portfolio of industries in the area.”
