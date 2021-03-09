Northwest Ordinance Distillery in New Albany will be holding a drive-through job recruitment event Saturday at 707 Pillsbury Lane.
The company stated through a news release its holding the job fair in a safe way in order to recruit employees for several positions created through a recent expansion.
Warehouse, bottling and processing technicians as well as electricians are the job positions Northwest Ordinance is seeking to fill.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the company's parking lot. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and to complete an online application at www.sazerac.com/jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.