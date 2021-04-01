Northwest Ordinance Distilling, a distilled spirits bottling facility, is looking to fill numerous employment opportunities.
The facility is located at 707 Pillsbury Lane, site of the former General Mills Pillsbury plant. Over 100 job openings are available immediately at the New Albany plant, including:
Bottling Technicians – annual earning potential up to $49,300
Electricians – annual earning potential up to $76,600
Processing Technicians – annual earning potential up to $59,000
Warehouse Technicians – annual earning potential up to $47,100
All listed positions have the potential to earn more with overtime.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling values our team members and regularly evaluates and implements increases in annual compensation and incentives to recruit and retain the best talent.
“We’re excited to be able to expand our workforce at Northwest Ordinance Distilling again,” said Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing. “These are really good jobs – we offer a comprehensive benefits package, vacation allotment from day one, every other Friday, Saturday and Sunday off, and a monthly incentive up to $550, which is paid on a quarterly basis.”
Visit http://www.sazerac.com/nod to find all job openings, details and application instructions.
