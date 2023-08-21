JEFFERSONVILLE — Norton Healthcare is fully acquiring Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health, ending a joint partnership with LifePoint Health.
Clark Memorial Health announced Monday that the LifePoint and Norton have signed an agreement to shift the full ownership of the two hospitals to Norton.
LifePoint and Norton have previously partnered in ownership and operations of the Jeffersonville and Scottsburg hospitals through a joint venture called the Regional Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
According to the news release, the agreement will be "finalized in the coming weeks."
"Norton Healthcare will expand specialty services in these locations and will make investments in workforce development and professional growth for employees," the news release states. "Patients will continue to access the hospitals in the same ways they do now and they can continue to see their same physicians."
"Together, the organizations look forward to exploring opportunities to have an even greater impact on the future of health care in the communities served."
This story will be updated.
