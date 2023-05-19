FLOYD COUNTY – Infrastructure work continues at the Novaparke Innovation and Technology Park, as Floyd County continues to develop the Edwardsville campus.
The campus is developing on an 1880s farmstead and inn which will be readapted into a home for small businesses and high-tech entrepreneurs. The plan is to create a diverse economic ecosystem where research, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurialism collaborate.
Novaparke will focus in fields such as advance manufacturing, bio-technology, life science and space development. They will also focus on creating a supportive ecosystem to help foster local start-up companies that come to the campus. Novaparke is set to have a grand opening on July 11.
Recently, The Root in New Albany partnered with Novaparke to offer co-working space and private offices onsite at the campus beginning July 15.
This space will be used by solo entrepreneurs and others who are looking for a work space. They will be able to rent a private office from The Root or they will be able to become a member of The Root.
“As the project progresses and tenants find their place in Novaparke, the people who utilize our co-working spaces will find themselves in close proximity to companies in leading edge sectors like aerospace, biotechnology, software development and more,” said Don Lopp, Floyd County’s director of operations. “They’ll also have access to high-speed internet and a planned 5,000 sq. ft. wet/dry laboratory space.”
The Root will be managing two buildings, Whistlestop Building 1 and Whistlestop Building 2. The first building will offer four private offices as well as a co-working space. Building two will offer two large co-working spaces and have space for events.
The overpass being built over Norfolk Southern Rail at the park is entering its final stages of construction. Beams and the bridge deck were installed near the end of February. Some drainage structures need to be built before they can put the asphalt on the overpass.
“We’re in the very final stages of construction of the maiden innovation parkway, so the State Road 64 entrance would be opened,” Lopp said.
Novaparke offers 14 lots ranging from 1 to 4 acres for future developments, such as office space and startup companies.
They also have a partnership with Indiana University Southeast. The college will provide faculty and staff services to assist local entrepreneurs as they grow and develop.
“They are going to have seminars and classes out at the campus (Novaparke) at our various buildings and part of that is a lab space,” Lopp said. “We’re going to have a lab space available for not only the IUS natural science department… but also that lab space can be rented by companies who are wanting to do research or development of particular concepts.”
IUS, through its business school, will provide one-on-one sessions with local entrepreneurs and training sessions on top of the seminars and classes.
With their natural and life science department, IUS will provide a wet and dry laboratory space that will be available to students, staff and the public. The official opening for the IUS services will be in July around the same time the Novaparke campus will be opened.
“They plan to have throughout the year different types of entrepreneurial startup seminars, speaker series types of events, some classes as well, a pitch contest is going to be developed as well for entrepreneurs and startups,” Lopp said.
Affordable housing opportunities will be available near the campus to help the entrepreneurs live in the community with limited financial resources. The housing is aimed to encourage the creation of walkable, livable communities that are safe and accessible.
“There are three sets of apartment developments that have been approved in the corridor since 2009, each one is at a different stage,” Lopp said. “Each of the developments are market-rate. The recently passed Gateway Village development has set aside units for seniors and first responders.”
Knob Hill Apartments and The Grove Apartments are currently under construction. There are 206 units planned for Knob Hill apartments, and it will be located on Ind. 64. There will be a range of prices and amenities for the apartments.
The Grove Apartments will have 32 market rate units off Interstate 64. The development will be in proximity to schools, churches and commercial venues.
Two more apartment buildings will be locating near Novaparke as well. Knob Hill Section 2 and Henriott Meadows. Section 2 of Knob Hill will be a mixed-use development that will be located directly across from Novaparke. Henriott Meadows will have 66 lots that will be within a half mile of Ind. 64.
Getting community support has been an essential part of this project.
“The reaction we have heard has been positive regarding the new innovation and technology campus,” Lopp said. “Guests to the site have been impressed with the renovations to date and the overall vision of creating a space for both entrepreneurs and innovators to work in our community.”
The Floyd County Board of County Commissioners and Floyd County Department of Parks and Recreation purchased 200 acres adjacent to Novaparke that will be developed to be the county’s first regional park.
Efforts from the county has also made it possible for the campus to receive two major grants for the project, a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for $2.9 million and a grant from Indiana’s READI program for $4.2 million.
On the Novaparke campus, there are plans for more than 1.5 miles of trails throughout 8 acres of public parkland and over 15% of the campus will be protected woodlands. Solar power street lights will be installed throughout the campus with solar power facilities being designed to offset electricity usage on campus.
“It is exciting to see the latest phase in the development of the Innovation and Technology campus come to fruition,” Lopp said. “The county broke ground in September 2019 prior to the pandemic and to have the ribbon cutting being only two months away on July 11 is truly satisfying. Being able to be open for businesses and innovators makes it an exciting time for the County and Novaparke.”
