NEW ALBANY - The Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus in Georgetown, Indiana has partnered with The Root in New Albany to offer co-working space and private offices onsite at Novaparke beginning July 15.
Whistlestop Building 1 at Novaparke will offer four private offices as well as a co-working space, while Building 2 will offer two large co-working spaces and event space. Additional spaces may be available as buildings are developed. These spaces will be managed by The Root, a co-working space located at 110 E. Market St. in the heart of downtown New Albany designed to be a hub of new ideas and innovation, business and creative activity, and resources for business to flourish.
Solo entrepreneurs and others looking for a work space will be able to work with The Root to rent a private office or become a member and enjoy the advantages of flexible shared work spaces. The Root will extend its benefits to users at either location, meaning that someone who primarily uses the co-working space in New Albany will also have access to the new spaces at Novaparke in Georgetown, and vice versa.
“As the project progresses and tenants find their place in Novaparke, the people who utilize our co-working spaces will find themselves in close proximity to companies in leading edge sectors like aerospace, biotechnology, software development and more,” said Don Lopp, who oversees development of the 60-acre innovation and technology campus. “They’ll also have access to high-speed internet and a planned 5,000 sq. ft. wet/dry laboratory space.”
“It’s a wonderful place to work, create and connect,” said Brigid Morrissey of The Root. “It blends an amazing greenspace and a planned adjacent regional park with miles of walking trails with the technology and amenities you need to be productive and stay connected. IU Southeast will have a presence and there are lots of regular events being planned. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this amazing space.”
Those interested can contact The Root to take a tour, reserve space or begin a membership at TheRootWorkspace@gmail.com or 812-725-3724.
