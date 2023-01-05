EDWARDSVILLE — Officials are looking to the next stages of the Novaparke project with plans to open the park to start-up businesses in the coming months.
Infrastructure projects have been progressing at the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus, including work to complete the entrance to the park from Ind. 64.
As work continues at the park, Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp expects the first programming to begin in March.
Oakes Way, an extension of Oakes Road, was recently completed to connect Ind. 64 with the entrance to Novaparke. The new traffic lights at the intersection are now operational.
Work is still underway to build an overpass that will go over the railroad and create an entrance into Novaparke. There have been some delays in receiving beams, which has pushed the project back several months.
The beams are expected to be in place in two weeks, Lopp said.
The overpass project should be complete in mid-to-late June, he said.
"So once those beams are in place, then they'll start working on the deck for the overpass, and shortly after that we're looking at paving," he said.
Lopp said the first two buildings on the Novaparke site are "substantially completed," and they will soon be open for start-up businesses. The buildings include the historic Whistle Stop Inn, which will serve as a business incubator space and co-working space, along with a building that will be used for classroom and conference space.
Indiana University Southeast will operate a small business accelerator program at Novaparke, and The Root in New Albany will manage the co-working program.
In December, solar lighting was installed along Innovation Parkway at Novaparke, and one of the next steps will be putting in signage for the park.
Lopp said Novaparke is in the "programming phase" for buildings that will be completed with the use of $4.2 million in Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds. Two barns will be converted into space for laboratories and start-up businesses.
"We just concluded a meeting with representatives from IUS regarding the lab space needs, so we hope to have those buildings designed and hopefully have those out to bid in the June time frame," he said.
Novaparke is seeking tenants for the park, and Lopp said marketing is starting to "ramp up," and both the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and One Southern Indiana are marketing the park to site selectors.
Finishing up infrastructure is a key aspect of marketing to companies, he said.
"We're really waiting for the beams to be set [at the overpass] and have the main entrance complete, but we are starting our marketing to site selectors," he said.
Lopp said Novaparke is reaching a "milestone" as it gets ready to begin programming at the site.
"I think we'll start having the programming and our two buildings for our co-working space and incubator space up and running by March and have it accessible to the public," he said. "It's really an exciting time, and I think it's an opportunity for us to actually change this from an infrastructure project to more of a program and economic development project."
