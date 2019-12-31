NEW ALBANY — Travel far enough into the east end of New Albany along the Spring Street corridor and you'll suddenly see a few instances of the word "silver" pop up.
It's here, in the land bordered by Silver Street to the west and Silver Creek to the east, where I find some of my greatest holiday joy. Each year, my family and I hop in the car for a nighttime drive through the densely-packed residential grid to take a gander at some of the Christmas lights hung by the residents of this neighborhood.
Nowadays, it's tough to find people with enough spirit to do what the fine folks at the corner Beharrell Avenue and Glenwood Court do, adorning their home and yard in a bedazzling blue year in and year out. Though hidden from plain sight, the dozens of inflatable yellow guys at the Minion house nestled at the end of Indiana Avenue did wonders for my mood this year, too.
But up until the turn of the 20th century, this section of New Albany was nothing. In fact, it wasn't even New Albany. Nor did the Spring Street we know of today exist, as it originally terminated at Silver Street.
"There was nothing between Vincennes and Silver [streets]," said Jim Munford, a local historian. "There was the national cemetery, and that was it.”
That would all change in 1883 with the purchase of 68 acres by a man named Morris McDonald, who would later become New Albany's mayor. McDonald had a grand vision for this section of sparsely-populated land just outside the city limits.
Here, another instance of the word "silver" was found, with McDonald choosing the fitting name of Silver Grove — the nearly-forgotten town that was swallowed by New Albany.
Upon McDonald's purchase, Silver Grove was divided into lots that sold for $200 each.
"I’ve got to believe that since they were moving to a new area, it was all going to be brand new," Munford said. "You had working class people moving to the suburbs."
It didn't take long for the area to boom. An 1884 article from the New Albany Daily Ledger detailed some of the major construction projects going up in Silver Grove with its declaration that "new buildings are the order of the day in the East End," adding "so much for the bridge" in reference to the recently-opened Kentucky & Indiana Bridge.
By 1886, Silver Grove had officially become an incorporated town, consisting of the three strips of McDonald Avenue, Indiana Avenue and Silver Street extending north from Slate Run Road and Elm Street. What followed was what you'd expect for an average town — establishing a town board, erecting a church — the still-standing Advent Christian Church — and choosing where the town's school should be built.
Starting in 1903, residents even had a lovely grounds on which to enjoy summer days, though technically outside the town limits.
When I was a kid, I once spent an entire day — sunup to sundown — in one of tunnels that went through the flood wall separating the city from Silver Creek. Back in the early 20th century, however, children had many more options for fun times with the opening of Glenwood Park.
The entrance for the local amusement park was located at the convergence of Beharrell Avenue and Spring Street, near the appropriately named current street of Glenwood Park. There, people paddled canoes in the waters of the creek, rode carousels and played on one of the sports fields that occupied the land until the amusement park's closure in 1935.
“They had musicians go there," Munford said. "They had ball games. It was a nice place to have picnics. By 1937 when the flood came, it was gone."
But in between all those good times were juicy stories to be sensationalized — and this, of course, wouldn't be Now and Then if we didn't mention them.
Rev. Ulysses G. Sutherlin was a popular minister at one of the local churches in New Albany, choosing to take up residence in Silver Grove on McLean Avenue. The good reverend went through four wives in his lifetime, but it was the circumstances surrounding the death of his second wife, Geneva, that made headlines around the country.
In 1904, Geneva was found hanging at the family home. It was originally ruled a suicide, but new details began to emerge in the years that followed. After Geneva's family filed suit, the Sutherlins' housekeeper came forward seeking alimony. She had a baby, you see, and she said it belonged to the good reverend.
Sensationalism was sure to follow, but the destruction of a city would eventually take the heat off the good reverend.
"What took attention off of it was an earthquake in San Francisco," Munford said. "All of those articles kind of disappeared, because we had a natural disaster in San Francisco.”
All these years later, both sides of the family seem to agree on one thing — the good reverend killed his wife. But back in that day, Munford said there was no way a jury would rule against him.
"I think if you go back and look at the time, the trial of the jury was all male," he said. "A lot of the testimony of the ladies from the neighborhood was kind of laughed at. Back then, were you going to take the word from a well-liked minister?"
Like San Francisco, the idea of Silver Grove would soon crumble, with the town board conducting its last meeting in October 1914.
The town's ultimate demise, Munford said, was a product of that darn school they never got around to building.
"The final downfall was — besides the fact that New Albany wanted to annex the 1,000 people — they had to ship their kids to school," he said. "You didn’t have schools right there. In the records, they had members of New Albany's school corporation come to them and tell them to please let New Albany annex them. Amazing that as soon as they were annexed, Silver Street school was built immediately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.