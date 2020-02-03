NEW ALBANY — From high atop Mount Taco Bell, one can overlook all that the city of New Albany has to offer.
A view from the hotel crowning the hilltop shows the commercial sprawl that continues to spread along the State Street corridor. In recent years, I have come to refer to this section of the road as the Chicken Strip, due entirely to the proximity of Chick-fil-A, Popeyes and KFC, along with pretty much every other fast-food establishment that comes to mind.
Way back in the day, long before fields of concrete lined the strip, bison ruled this land. Buffalo would trample through this area by the millions during migration, with the path becoming known as Buffalo Trace.
Much of what we know today as State Street and Paoli Pike follows the trail carved out by the buffalo all those years ago. Once humans came in and displaced the majestic beasts, relegating them to the burger menu at Fuddruckers, the route was transformed into U.S. 150.
In the early parts of the 20th century, New Albany’s city limits ended at Green Valley Road, meaning what lay north was heavily rural, more similar to the communities of the Knobs than the city south of Oak Street.
“State Street was U.S. 150, so it was heavily traveled,” Floyd County Historian Dave Barksdale said. “It was before interstates. Instead of taking Interstate 64 west, you took 150. That went through Vincennes, on up into Illinois. I think it even used to cross the K&I Bridge. It was a major highway.”
To accomodate weary travelers making their way along the highway, locals would open up “tourist rooms,” often referred to as motels.
Among those offering rooms on the corridor were Siesta Motel, Best’s Tourist Rooms and Valli Villa Motel. Here, guests could enjoy all the luxuries of the day advertised on contemporary postcards, including “tile showers,” “innerspring mattresses” and — my favorite — “fans.”
“All of these were on State Street from the hospital on toward the hill,” Barksdale said. “You had already started in the 1950s really transforming the area with these motels along 150.”
Though we now know State Street as one of the most congested commercial areas in all of Southern Indiana, things weren’t so much associated with hustle and bustle back in the day. Life was much quieter, and in some instances much more luxurious, on the strip in years gone by.
Such was the case for the Koehler family, who owned the land on which New Albany Plaza currently sits. A long driveway lined with trees once led back to a gorgeous Classical Revival mansion that was erected in 1928. Marking the perimeter of the 20-acre property was a stone wall.
The home was commissioned by the Moser family, who operated the recently-demolished Moser Tannery off of Main Street. The property would later be taken over by the Koehlers in 1946, with the house becoming known as the Moser-Koehler Estate, or the Koehler Mansion.
Though the home was demolished in 1964, before he was born, Chris Koehler knows many stories of his grandparents’ former estate.
“They had horses,” he said. “It was a huge place. It had 14-karat gold fixtures in it. It was just absolutely exquisite.”
Of course, the house is long gone, with nothing remaining but remnants of the stone wall beneath the sidewalk along State Street. But what was considered to take its place could have led to an entirely different future for this section of New Albany.
Koehler said that his grandfather originally wanted to sell his land to developers who had an idea for something called Green Tree Mall. Residents didn’t like that too much, raising concerns of overcrowding and crime. The developers then moved one town over to Clarksville.
“It could’ve brought a lot of business,” Koehler said. “It could’ve changed the whole look of that area. There probably wouldn’t be most of the stuff we have there today.”
Grandpa Koehler eventually sold the site to the developer behind Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center, with early anchor stores including Roses, Winn-Dixie and the Fashion Shop.
New Albany Plaza was first listed in the city directory in 1973. Across State Street, another shopping center would soon rise.
Where Target is today was once Ayr-Way, first listed in the directory in 1980. Kroger also moved from the current Save-A-Lot farther south on State Street to the neighboring building, where you can find places like Five Guys and Feeders Supply.
Behind this complex is the city’s Home Depot, where I — for some reason — am always reminded of my childhood. Every time I get a whiff of the lumber section, I immediately think of my grandpa, who built everything from sheds to the made-from-scratch basketball goal that he hung over our quiet chunk of land in North Florida.
Grandpa only had a small selection of fingers due to saws and the like, with him once insisting that he bit one off in a burger eating accident. But I digress.
The Home Depot in New Albany is probably similarly nostalgic for others here, though for different reasons. Starting in 1954, this was the place to be, as it was home to New Albany’s drive-in theater.
It’s fitting that this was the former movie spot in town, with the ghost of Blockbuster still haunting the far corner of New Albany Plaza not but a stone’s throw away.
A single screen towered over the land nestled at the base of the hills, with hundreds of cars lining the rows to catch iconic flicks like “Star Wars” and “E.T.”
“As a kid growing up, my mom and dad would take three kids off to the drive-in to watch the latest Walt Disney movie, or the newest Elvis Presley movie,” Barksdale said. “It was a major drive-in. It wasn’t a little mom and pop operation. There was a playground up in front of the screen. When families arrived early to get a good spot, the kids would all go up and play on the playground until it got dark enough to start the feature.”
The screen hovered there into the 1990s, until it, too, fell victim to retail, just like everything else that was once quaint along State Street.
