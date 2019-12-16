CLARKSVILLE — If you're from Southern Indiana or Louisville, you're likely familiar with the iconic clock that sits atop the former Colgate-Palmolive building in Clarksville.
The 40-foot clock, one of the largest in the world, was relocated to the company in 1924, and lit during a ceremony that included dignitaries from across the region. Though the company ceased most operations at the plant in 2007, the timepiece remains. And when construction and renovations are complete, it will top an upcoming hotel along what will become a main street in Clarksville's south-end redevelopment plans.
But the building and the land surrounding it have a much older story to tell, one that came before Colgate or its clock.
In 1847, the state's only prison was relocated here, at South Clark Boulevard. This replaced the first state prison, which had been built in Jeffersonville in 1820. The Jeffersonville prison came after the city's whipping post, where criminals had received lashes according to the severity of their crimes, according to Clark County historian Jeanne Burke.
The 1847 mostly-brick structure built in Clarksville was much more modern than its wooden predecessor, but had a rocky start. The prisoners, themselves, were tasked with building parts of the structure and — whether by design or inexperience — did not initially build to standard.
"When the state commission came down to inspect, they said, 'You've got to be kidding,'" Burke said. "[It was] not well built, so they had to do it over again."
Once complete, the walls of the prison contained inmates from across the state, a sight to behold. But beyond the walls, things weren't pretty in the beginning.
HARSH TREATMENT
This was before the prison reformation of the late 1800s, so inmates were treated in less-than-humane ways — regularly "beaten, tortured and flogged with a cat-o-nine-tails," Clarksville historian Jane Sarles writes in her book, "Images of America: Clarksville, Indiana."
They were also packed in together without concern for age or crime classification, Burke said.
In the earlier years, a 12- or 13-year-old boy serving time for theft might be doing time alongside much older, hardened criminals, including murderers, Burke said. They were given jobs, but did not learn full skill sets to get work after prison, and the conditions were terrible — long days spent forging iron in front of furnaces that blazed throughout the seasons.
"They referred to it as 'hell' because it was so hot and full of fire," Burke said. They were beaten harshly and often served poor food — old meats, or cans of tomatoes full of flies.
For a period, the prison housed women, who were abused physically and sexually by some guards or even the warden.
When one female prisoner refused to have an abortion, it caught the attention of the Indiana State Prison Commission, which investigated the matter. This later led to the firing of warden Col. James B. Merriwether.
"That was when there was irrefutable evidence of what was going on at the prison," Burke said. "Obviously, she was in a cell...who had access to her? Only the guards and warden.
"It took a lot of courage for her to stand up and say 'no' [to the abortion.]"
The investigation also led to the foundation of the Indiana Reformatory for Women and Girls in 1869, completed in 1873, Sarles writes. As reformation gained momentum, through the work of groups such as the Quakers and advocates like Dorothea Dix, more hardened criminals were transported to the Indiana Prison North, which had been built in 1861; the Clarksville facility became the Indiana Reformatory.
REFORM MEASURES
With reformation came much improved conditions — inmates now had access to a library, school classes, trades such as shoemaking or barbering, culinary arts, and more. A lot of this came with the Rev. Dr. David Peyton, who ruled the prison with grace.
"He loved them and they began to feel that they were worthy of love and teaching," Burke said, "that they could be changed from criminals to upstanding citizens."
It was during Peyton's time as warden when the disastrous 1913 flood occurred.
"The water was lapping at the levee and it was loosening the earth," Burke said. "People were in fear for the people of Clarksville."
Working in shifts, Peyton led prisoners to bag sand to dam up the waters.
"The men from the prison successfully sandbagged the levee and kept it from breaking down," Burke said.
Jeffersonville and Clarksville residents showed their appreciation to the prisoners for preventing what could have been a much worse scenario.
"They put on a very elegant and huge dinner, they hired musicians, purchased turkeys and hams and beef and all the vegetables and made desserts and had a big party there. They did the best for the prisoners and they were so emotionally affected by that," Burke said.
The reformatory would hold out just five more years. In 1918, much of the property was destroyed by a fire, which Sarles writes was believed at the time to be arson, though no specific details are listed.
In 1923, the state sold what remained of the facility to the Colgate Company, which operated for three-quarters of a century.
