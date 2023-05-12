Baptist Health Floyd is known for its professional and compassionate nursing care. Providing the best of care to patients is business as usual for those working at the bedside as well as for nurses who serve in support roles.
As part of Nurses Week, May 6-12, the spotlight shines on Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway, whose role is to inspire, challenge, manage and advocate for Baptist Health Floyd’s nursing staff.
McMinoway, a New Albany native, has been a nurse for 25 years and joined Baptist Health Floyd in 1996. She has been in her current role since 2016.
Below is a Q & A with McMinoway:
Can you describe your calling to become a nurse?
I grew up in a family of healthcare workers, so I always knew I wanted to work in the field. I had an injury as a child that required me to go to physical therapy, and I thought I wanted to be a physical therapist, but God had other plans and led me to nursing.
How did your previous experiences prepare you to be a CNO?
My involvement in a variety of projects and committees in previous leadership positions helped prepare me, but I think there are always new things to learn in an ever-changing environment such as healthcare.
What do you want to accomplish in this role?
I want to lead an organization that is known for providing high-quality, safe and effective care and is a place staff want to work.
How do you support nurses and motivate them to do their best each day?
I support nurses by being available to them and doing my best to provide them with a positive practice environment to work in.
What do you tell new nurses?
“The first thing I talk to them about is what it means to be a nurse. I want them to look at it from the perspective that nursing is not a job, it is a career. Look at all the opportunities you have in nursing. If one position is not a good fit, do not think that the nursing profession is not for you. You just need to look at all the other options to see if that is a better fit. The other thing I talk to them about is to get involved. That is what opened doors for me. If there was an opportunity to get involved at the hospital or department level, I wanted to be involved. I also tell them advancing their education helps them learn more and be better prepared. That is something no one can take away from you.”
Is there something you would like to share with Baptist Health’s nurses during Nurses Week?
I appreciate each and every one of the nurses for everything they do to care for our patients and each other.
