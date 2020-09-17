JEFFERSONVILLE — Defendant Joseph Oberhansley testified for roughly an hour Thursday as the the only defense witness in his murder trial. The 39-year-old told jurors he was coerced into falsely confessing to killing Tammy Jo Blanton and that two other men were responsible.
Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and burglary in the death of his ex-girlfriend at her Jeffersonville home Sept. 11, 2014. Police took him into custody for questioning after he was found at the Locust Street residence the morning her body was found mutilated in the bathtub there.
The defendant was sworn in by Judge Vicki Carmichael just before 2 p.m., when he made a statement to the jury, followed by nearly an hour of cross-examination by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. Defense attorneys did not ask questions of their client while he was on the witness stand.
"Have you ever heard the term 'knocked back into last week?'" Oberhansley asked jurors, saying he was suffering from multiple head injuries the day he was questioned for more than three hours by Jeffersonville police detectives. He said he was coerced into giving a false confession of breaking into Blanton's home, stabbing her to death and consuming part of her.
"I'm not guilty of these charges against me," the defendant stated. "...I just started going along with whatever the detective said."
Cannibalism was never part of Oberhansley's formal charges, although he was initially charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly removing part of Blanton's skull and several organs. Charges were later amended to drop that and a residential entry charge, and to add a burglary and rape charge for the morning of her death.
Defense attorneys said throughout the trial that the gruesome nature of the death did not prove Oberhansley did it. They also sought to poke holes in the rape charge — questioning forensic experts who testified that there was no physical trauma evidence of rape — although that isn't always present — and that seminal fluid found could have been there for five to seven days or longer.
During the police video interview and an audio interview both played for the jury earlier this week, Oberhansley can be heard at first telling police he hadn't seen the victim in two days, later saying she was killed by intruders and eventually that he had broken in and killed her.
On the stand Thursday, Oberhansley told the jury it wasn't true. "I stated over eight times that no, I did not kill Tammy," he said. "I stated numerous times that I did not kick in the back door." He said when he had told Detective Lt. Isaac Parker that he had killed her, "I was totally out of my head."
Previous testimony showed that Blanton had ended their relationship that week, after she confided in a co-worker that Oberhansley had held her captive and raped her multiple times the previous weekend. She had stayed at a friend's house that Monday and Tuesday, returning home Wednesday night after her father had changed the locks. Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, she had called 911 to report Oberhansley trying to break in her back door. Police arrived and asked him to leave, which he did.
The defendant testified that around 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, he had gone to Blanton's home, knocked on the door and was let in by her. He said there were also "two Black guys" he didn't know inside the house, and that he "was catching really bad vibes about the situation."
He said at some point, he heard Blanton yell and looked to see one of the men, whom he described as being tall with dreadlocks, start stabbing Blanton in the bathroom. The other man, who he said was shorter and bald, pointed a gun at him. Oberhansley said he pushed into the man with the gun, a fight ensued, and he (Oberhansley) was hit in the head and knocked unconscious.
When he came to, Oberhansley said he saw a knife beside him on the floor, and he put it into his pocket just as police were knocking on the door for the welfare check around 10 a.m., after Blanton had failed to arrive at work.
"First thing when I came to, there was just a knife laying there," Oberhansley said. "I was scared and didn't know if [the two men] were still in the house.
"I had nothing to hide; I talked to the officers."
Prosecutor Mull asked Oberhansley on cross-examination why, if there were two men at the house to kill Blanton, that they would have let her answer the door. He also questioned the details of the scuffle the defendant referenced.
"They had a knife and a gun and they just knocked you in the back of the head like a Hardy Boys novel?" Mull asked.
A transcript of some phone messages sent between Blanton and two friends, and between Blanton and Oberhansley the week of her death, were read in court early Thursday, when Jeffersonville Capt. Todd Hollis took the stand as the state's 17th witness.
As part of the investigation, detectives had collected Blanton's cell phone, which was found in the living room of her house, and Oberhansley's phone at a house on Loma Vista Drive where his ID showed he lived.
In messages sent Sept. 9, Blanton tells her friend, Donna Victoria, about Oberhansley coming to her work unexpectedly that day. She had stayed with a friend that Monday and Tuesday, after her report to another friend of the sexual abuse.
Blanton told her friend that when she saw him at work, she had "been afraid to be alone with him," the messages show. The next day, she had her father change the locks at her house and she went back home, texting her friend that she had locked the windows and had placed a chair under the back door knob.
"At the end of the day, I'm taking my life back," Hollis read from a Sept. 10 text from Blanton to her friend. "I worked too hard to get here. NO ONE WILL TAKE ME DOWN."
In messages in the early part of the week before her death on Thursday, Blanton tells Oberhansley that she's done.
"Just wanted you to know I won't be home," Blanton texted. "You can choose to be in denial about what happened Saturday into Sunday. I won't be in denial.
"No one and I mean no one gets to terrify me like you did on Sunday. I will never forget it as long as I live."
In the messages read in court, Oberhansley's responses were apologetic and loving.
"Baby we had a great dinner Saturday; don't let the negative enter your mind," he texted, later sending, "You are my soulmate...come to me plz. Come home, talk to me baby."
Blanton told him that if he didn't get his things and leave her house, she would get a restraining order and file criminal confinement and rape charges.
"I don't want to involve the police but if you leave me no choice, that is what I will have to do," Blanton texted.
The state rested its case Thursday afternoon just before 2 p.m. after 17 witnesses; the defense rested around 3 p.m. Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.