JEFFERSONVILLE — Joseph Oberhansley took the stand for an hour Thursday as the only defense witness in his Clark County murder trial.
Oberhansley, 39, is charged with murder, rape and burglary in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Jeffersonville home Sept. 11, 2014.
Just after 2 p.m. Oberhansley was sworn in by Judge Vicki Carmichael and began to give a statement to the jury, which was followed by nearly an hour of examination by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. Defense attorneys did not ask questions of their client while on the stand.
"Have you ever heard the term 'knocked back into last week?'" Oberhansley asked the jury.
Oberhansley said that he was coerced into a false confession at the Jeffersonville police station during a three-hour interview the day Blanton's body was discovered. Oberhansley had been at the home when police went there about 9 a.m. for a welfare check and the body was found.
"I'm not guilty of these charges against me," the defendant said on the stand. "...I just started going along with whatever the detective said."
Oberhansley said around 4 a.m. the morning of Sept. 11, he had gone to Blanton's home and knocked on the door and she let him in. He said there were two Black men at the home he didn't know and that he "was catching really bad vibes about the situation."
He said at some point, one of the men held him at gunpoint while he saw the other stab Blanton in the bathroom. He pushed the man pointing the gun at him and said there was a scuffle and he was knocked unconscious. When he came to, Oberhansley said he saw on the ground a knife — the one he was later found with — and put in his pocket just as police were knocking on the door for the welfare check.
He also said that during the interview he was "talking out of his head" and blamed that on a head injury he said he sustained in the fight with the two men and a year prior in an incident in which he'd been arrested during a fight outside a bar.
He further told the jury that if he had battered or sexually abused Blanton, she would have reported it when police were at the home at 3 a.m. for a domestic call when Blanton reported Oberhansley was trying to break in the back door. Police earlier testified they found Oberhansley outside the home and asked him to leave, which he did.
The defense rested around 3 p.m.; the prosecution rested just before 2 p.m. Closing arguments are expected tomorrow morning.
