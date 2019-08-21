Oberhansley in court (copy)
Joseph Oberhansley is led from court in Clark County following a hearing on final motions last week before his trial started this week in the 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton. 

 FILE PHOTO By APRILE RICKERT

JEFFERSONVILLE — A jury has been seated in the case of a man accused of the 2014 murder of a Jeffersonville woman, and opening statements are expected today. 

The 12 jurors and three alternates were sworn in this morning in the trial of Joseph Oberhansley, 38, accused of the murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Locust Street home. 

Court is planned to commence in Clark County this afternoon with opening statements. 

